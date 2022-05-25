McAlhany retires from Greenwood Capital

Greenwood Capital honored the 34-year career of Dr. John W. McAlhany during his May 19 retirement celebration at the Greenwood Arts Center at the Federal Building.
McAlhany joined Greenwood Capital Associates Inc. in 1988 as a portfolio manager and was the fifth employee to join the team.
During his tenure with Greenwood Capital, McAlhany saw the firm evolve and grow to continue to serve its clients.
“I am proud to see what Greenwood Capital has become and to have been a part in its success,” McAlhany said. “I would like to thank the Greenwood Capital team for hosting this event and my family for being here with me during this recognition.”
In his career with the firm, McAlhany was a portfolio manager, overseeing the fixed income portfolio, the firm’s economist, and ultimately a managing director. He retired from his daily responsibilities in 2006, and has served as the firm’s consulting economist since that time. He officially retired on March 31, having seen the firm evolve to offer diverse investment offerings and surpass more than $1.5 billion in assets under management.
“Over his past 34 years of service, John has made a tremendous impact on the growth of Greenwood Capital and the Greenwood community at large,” said Walter B. Todd III, president and chief investment officer. “We appreciate his contributions and the opportunity to celebrate his career with clients, friends and family.”
McAlhany has been active in the community and the state throughout his career, most notably his dedication to the Greenwood Genetic Center, where he has served on the board of directors for more than 20 years, and established the McAlhany Family Center for Collaborative Research through philanthropic gifts. McAlhany earned his PhD. in Applied Economics and his M.S. in Economics from Clemson University. He also has a B.A. in Business Administration from Furman University.