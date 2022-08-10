Hub City Press and the South Carolina Arts Commission announced that Robert Maynor has been selected as the winner of the 2022 South Carolina Novel Series for his debut novel, "The Big Game is Every Night," which Hub City Press will publish in the fall of 2023.

The South Carolina Novel Series publishes a novel by a South Carolina writer biennially. Writers selected for publication in this series are awarded $1,500 and book publication, including marketing and tour support from Hub City Press and the series partners, as well as placement in all South Carolina state libraries and readings/events with presenting sponsors.

Submitted by Graham Duncan

