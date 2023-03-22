Matthew Bennett has been named as head football coach at Ninety Six High School.
He has served as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Clinton High School in Clinton since 2019. Before working at Clinton, Bennett served as the run game coordinator, offensive line coach, and recruiting coordinator at Woodmont High School from 2017-19. Bennett has also worked as an offensive line coach and recruiting assistant at Westwood High School and Boiling Springs High School.
Coach Bennett has been successful at Clinton High School. During his time as co-offensive coordinator, Bennett co-coordinated Red Devil offenses that averaged 43 points per game in 2021 and 46 points per game in 2022. He has also coached multiple All-State offensive linemen and over 30 collegiate players.
Bennett earned his Bachelor’s Degree at USC Upstate in History. He also obtained his Master’s Degree in Athletic Management from Northcentral University. Bennett is a social studies teacher at Clinton High School.
Bennett’s wife, Jordan, is a 6th grade ELA/social studies teacher at Clinton Middle School.
“It is an honor to become a head football coach at a high school with such a rich tradition in athletics," he said. "It is a privilege to be able to shape the lives of the young people who will lead our school and community in the future. Ninety Six is truly a special place and I look forward to me and my family being a part of this community.”
Dr. Beth Taylor said, “Matthew Bennett exhibits the character and professional expertise to continue moving our football program in a positive direction. We have complete confidence that his experience will take our football program to the next level.”
“Coach Bennett brings experience not only to the football field but also in the classroom," said Ninety Six Athletic Director BJ Wertz. "He will provide our student-athletes with excellent coaching and the key ingredients required for success on the field and in life. We are excited to have coach Bennett and his family become a part of the Ninety Six family.”