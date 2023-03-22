Matthew Bennett has been named as head football coach at Ninety Six High School.

He has served as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Clinton High School in Clinton since 2019. Before working at Clinton, Bennett served as the run game coordinator, offensive line coach, and recruiting coordinator at Woodmont High School from 2017-19. Bennett has also worked as an offensive line coach and recruiting assistant at Westwood High School and Boiling Springs High School.

Submitted by Johnathan Graves

Tags