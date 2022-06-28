Lifelong Abbeville County resident John Ben Morton Jr. turns 90 years old on July 11.
In 1932, Herbert Hoover was the 31st president of the United States, milk cost 43 cents per gallon, gasoline was 18 cents per gallon and the life expectancy of a baby was 59.7 years.
Morton was born July 11, 1932 to the late Annie Mae and John Morton Sr. in Promised Land and moved to Abbeville with his family at an early age. He graduated from Abbeville Training School in 1950. He is the eldest of six siblings. He grew up on a farm and did all the usual things one does on the farm: raise chickens, cows, pigs and plow the fields and harvest the fruits and vegetables when they mature. He also was a hunter earlier in life just like his father.
He was married to Evelyn Crosby Morton for 67 years before the Lord called her home to glory in 2018. The union was blessed with two sons, Johnny B. Morton III and Danny (Simone) Morton.
Morton is the proud grandfather of four (Jason, Leslie, Derrick and Wesley) and great-grandfather of three (Ava, Ayanna and Tristan). Most summers, as his four grandchildren were growing up, Mr. and Mrs. Morton hosted them in Abbeville and they felt obligated to spoil them with regular ice cream from Harry’s, allowing them to stay up late and having as much fun as possible. The grandchildren worshiped with their grandparents at St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church during these summers.
A Korean War Marine Corps veteran, Morton proudly served our country overseas as a corporal. Perhaps his work habits were perfected at Parris Island, where he endured the infamous and rigorous Marine Corps training. He can tell many stories about his time at Parris Island and while serving in Korea. Today, Morton continues to honor local veterans as an active member of American Legion Post 2.
As a young adult, Morton would walk through the woods to Milliken Mills’ Abbeville plant where he worked as a boiler operator. Later when he started working for Chemstrand, later renamed Monsanto, it was nothing for Morton to volunteer to work double shifts. For more than 30 years, Morton worked for Monsanto at the Greenwood Plant before retiring with a distinction of never being late or absent for seventeen of those years. Morton worked hard to provide for his family.
He had a sense of responsibility to make sure his family was clothed, fed, safe and acquired a good education. His work ethic paid off. All his children and grandchildren graduated from college and most have advanced degrees. After retirement he kept himself active by doing yard work for various family members, friends, and the grounds of St. James AME Church.
Morton has been a faithful servant of God at St. James AME Church for many years. Over the years, he has served as steward, adult Sunday school teacher, grounds keeper, custodian, and consequently was honored many times as a dedicated servant of the Lord. In 2017, Morton was inducted into the St. James AME Church Hall of Fame.
Habitat For Humanity is a service organization that builds homes for low-income individuals that Morton was dedicated to for many years. Not only was he a hands-on worker, but he also formally served as a Board member of the Abbeville/McCormick County Habitat chapter. He is also a member of the local Lions Club.
Those close to him know John as “June," short for junior. He is also a huge baseball fan. He used to regularly travel to Atlanta to see the Atlanta Braves, however his favorite team is the Los Angeles Dodgers. He and Evelyn were avid travelers. They cruised throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and Hawaii and regularly took cross country trips. Today, Morton and his son Johnny tend to his beautiful and extensive flower and vegetable gardens and most Sundays, he enjoys dinner at his sister Gloria Grant’s home.