Piedmont Technical College (PTC) alumna Mamie Nicholson is one of the “ones” — those people who can change the entire dynamic of a family or organization. And she believes that there are many “ones” out there; they need only to believe in themselves.

“I was the first one in my family to attend college,” she said. “One person, just one person, can change a whole family!”

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen