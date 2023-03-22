Main & Maxwell is featuring the work of three local artists for March.
The show titled “Elements of Expression”, highlights the work of oil painter Fred Galloway, potter Sydney Conley Dorn and lamp work bead jeweler Lori Holloway. The exhibit begins March 1 and runs through March 31 with a free artist reception held for the public from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 31.
After serving his country in the Air Force, Galloway began attending Clemson University where he started taking art classes. He immediately knew he wanted to be a painter, so he dropped other classes and began only taking art classes that were offered through the architecture school.
Since Clemson did not have an art program, Fred left and returned to working full time. Compelled to return to school and art, he later enrolled at East Carolina University where he received his BFA, majoring in drawing and painting. As a new graduate, he was encouraged to move to New York City to study the work of impressionist artists, which changed the direction of his artistic focus. After a year in New York, he returned to East Carolina University and earned his MA in painting.
It was then that Galloway began painting plein air. His open air paintings are created using oils on either gessoed paper or canvas. Once he selects a scene to paint, he returns to the location, at the same time, day after day, until the painting is finished. He is particularly interested in creating a sense of depth where the viewer can feel as if they are stepping into the painting. He uses heavy brush strokes with thick paint which make his plein air paintings very textural.
Galloway has been painting in his studio more frequently than outdoors. For him, his current work feels more realistic than his more impressionistic plein air pieces. He still strives toward creating a good sense of depth, natural color and light.
Conley is a functional ceramic artist represented by Main & Maxwell. Sydney grew up in North Augusta, SC, and now lives in Greenwood. She strongly believes in only producing the best quality work and is always working to improve her designs and throwing skills. Her designs are often changing as she experiments with new forms, as it keeps her work fresh, interesting, and one-of-a-kind.
A 2017 graduate of Lander University with a BS in visual art, Conley studied clay with professor Sandra Singletary. After graduation, Conley accepted a position as an elementary art teacher in Hodges and obtained her art teaching certification through the South Carolina PACE Program. She is adored by her students and their parents.
Conley maintains a studio space in the Underground Art area of Main & Maxwell. There, she continues to perfect her skills and strives for creating well-thrown functional ceramic pieces. She is drawn toward more neutral glaze combinations which gives her current work a cleaner and more modern vibe.
Holloway was born in St. Thomas and moved to the United States as a child. She went to college at St. Andrews University in North Carolina where she majored in biology, putting her degree to work as a state park naturalist at Huntington State Park.
Holloway eventually returned to school and completed a degree in nursing at Lander University. She and her husband lived for a short time in Savannah, Ga., and resettled in Greenwood where their daughter was born.
Holloway was introduced to lamp work beads while taking a class with Bev Joosten at Sunrise Stained Glass Studio in Greenwood. Holloway is now a full-time lamp work artist and jewelry designer. She lets the glass colors guide her through the overall process of creating each bead. She assembles the jewelry pieces the same way, letting the beads guide the direction of the design.
When Holloway first started creating jewelry, she used mostly sterling silver findings and beading wire. She still uses sterling but has started adding rich patinaed copper to her work. She creates some of her own work using wire and copper sheeting which she hammers, etches, and forms with heat. Some of her pieces have a refined look, while others take on a more organic and rustic style. Her beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces are sought after by customers all over the United States.
For information, call 864-223-6229, visit the website www.mainandmaxwell.com, or its Facebook page www.facebook.com/mainandmaxwell.