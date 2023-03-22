Main & Maxwell is featuring the work of three local artists for March.

The show titled “Elements of Expression”, highlights the work of oil painter Fred Galloway, potter Sydney Conley Dorn and lamp work bead jeweler Lori Holloway. The exhibit begins March 1 and runs through March 31 with a free artist reception held for the public from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 31.

Submitted by Laura Bachinski