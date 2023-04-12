Main & Maxwell is featuring the work of three local artists for April.
The show titled “Melded Arts”, highlights the work of stained glass artist Sue Harter, potters Lisa and Bart Harris of Purple Unicorn Pottery and silversmith Bill McFarland. The exhibit will be held from April 1-29 with a free artist reception held for the public from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Harter, moved to Greenwood via Michigan and Florida. She works with all colors of glass and uses copper foil and solder in her work. She draws inspiration from nature, often incorporating flowers into her pieces. In addition to decorative stained glass work, Harter does church window repairs, large windows and panels, and small sun catcher pieces.
Bart and Lisa Harris started making pottery in late 2012, after a trip to Gatlinburg, Tenn., where they met the owners of Red Owl Pottery. Lisa always had a love of pottery and Bart always indulged it, not really interested himself, but eager to let her explore what she liked. It was their last day of vacation and it was raining. One of the first stops they made was at Red Owl Pottery. As they started talking with the owners, they discovered they had a common interest in Native American history and drum circles. That was the beginning of a great friendship and student-teacher relationship.
McFarland is a native of Ohio and practiced orthodontics in Lima, Ohio, for 32 years. Upon retirement from his practice, he and his wife retired to South Carolina, where he met a woman through his church who was a silversmith. Through her influence he took up what he thought would be a hobby. It has become more than that. Most of his designs are sterling and fine silver, but he also uses copper, brass and bronze. He enjoys experimenting with techniques and materials, particularly precious metal clay.