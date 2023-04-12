Main & Maxwell is featuring the work of three local artists for April.

The show titled “Melded Arts”, highlights the work of stained glass artist Sue Harter, potters Lisa and Bart Harris of Purple Unicorn Pottery and silversmith Bill McFarland. The exhibit will be held from April 1-29 with a free artist reception held for the public from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 28.

Submitted by Laura Bachinski

