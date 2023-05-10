Lt. Governor Pamela Evette calls on Lander grads to never fear failure

Lander University conferred degrees to 555 bachelor’s and master’s degree graduates during two ceremonies.

 Lander University

Although many sitting in the audience had overcome obstacles in their pursuit of a college degree,  Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette called on the Class of 2023 to embrace failure without fear as Lander University conferred bachelor’s and master’s degrees to 555 graduates during its 167th commencement on May 3.

Evette was the guest speaker for the 11 a.m. ceremony for graduates of the College of Business, College of Education, and the School of Nursing.

Submitted by Karen Petit

