Lion Harold A. "Hal" Freese, member of The Mathews Lions Club, recently was inducted into the South Carolina Lions Hall of Fame at the 2022 Multiple District 32/South Carolina Lions Convention.
Hal has been a Lion for 44 years, and, from 1987-2022, he had 33 years of perfect attendance at club meetings.
Hal has served the Lions and our community in many offices. He was club president of the Abbeville Lions Club for three years, membership chairperson for the Abbeville Lions Club for nine years, District 32D Zone chairperson for three years and The Mathews Lions Club service chairperson for three years.
Hal has chaired many fundraiser events and community service projects. Also, he has attended multiple district, state and international Lions conventions around the world.
Other recognitions that Hal has received include Truman J. Reaves Lion of the Year Award; Dr. Franklin Mason Fellow and Progressive Dr. Franklin Mason Fellow; and Lions Clubs International Foundation Melvin Jones Fellow.
In addition to his service through the Lions, Hal has been active and serving through his churches, previously the Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church and currently Abbeville Presbyterian Church. For 18 years, he was a team member for Volunteers in Medial Missions Trips, making 20 trips to other countries.