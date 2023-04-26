SC Vision Services President “Returns Home” as Due West Lions Speaker

Daniel Prohaska, left, president of South Carolina Lions Vision Services, spoke April 13 to the Due West Lions Club. He was introduced by Due West Lions President Mark Fulghum. This was a homecoming for Prohaska, who was a member of the Due West Lions Club while a student at Erskine a decade ago. 

“It feels like coming back home.”

That’s how Daniel Prohaska, president and CEO of Lions Vision Services, described his return to Due West on April 13 to speak to the Due West Lions Club, which sponsored him as an Erskine College student member of the club a decade ago.