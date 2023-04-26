Daniel Prohaska, left, president of South Carolina Lions Vision Services, spoke April 13 to the Due West Lions Club. He was introduced by Due West Lions President Mark Fulghum. This was a homecoming for Prohaska, who was a member of the Due West Lions Club while a student at Erskine a decade ago.
That’s how Daniel Prohaska, president and CEO of Lions Vision Services, described his return to Due West on April 13 to speak to the Due West Lions Club, which sponsored him as an Erskine College student member of the club a decade ago.
As president of the Erskine student body and later member of the college staff, Daniel continued as a member of the Due West Lions Club, introducing him to Lions’ dedication to service. This has led him to his current position as president of Lions Vision Services with its goal of “empowering the blind and vision impaired to live safe and meaningful lives.”
Prohaska told the Due West Lions that Lions Vision Services was established in South Carolina at the 1969 Lions State Convention in Myrtle Beach as a “statewide nonprofit for the blind and visually impaired.” He said this was carrying out Helen Keller’s 1925 speech urging Lions to become “knights for the blind.”
Prohaska pointed out the importance of eye care to individual and community well-being. He explained, “Vision health has a main place in overall health,” adding that quality of eye care is also “a good indicator of the prevalence of poverty.” This provides a gauge of how vulnerable a community is to poverty.
Lions Vision Services receives references from other agencies and utilizes census data to determine community eye care needs. It provides diabetes management, negotiates discounts for eye care and prioritizes those in need of this care in order to “serve as many as we can as quickly as we can.”
Prohaska told Due West Lions to help “illuminate” the efforts of Lions Vision Services to improve vision health in South Carolina.
Due West Lions Club President Mark Fulghum presided at the Lions’ April meeting. The club voted during the meeting to contribute $500 to Due West Robotics for the trip of its high school robotics team to compete in the International Robotics Championships in Houston, Texas.
Awards were presented to Due West Lions for 25 and 20 years of service to the club. Those honored were: 25 years: Conway Shirley, Col. John A. Simpson, and Vardon Cox, and the late Alpha Smith; 20 years: Bill and Emilie Lesesne, Jim and Sandra Gettys, R.J. Gore, and the late Curtis Lee.
The club met in Moffatt Dining Hall at Erskine College. Its next meeting is May 11 in the Due West Town Park.