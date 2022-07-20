South Carolina Lions District 32S Governor Randy Culbertson of Greenwood presented the Club Excellence Award to the Due West Lions Club July 14 as the club began its 2022-23 year at the Due West Town Park.
Culbertson and 32S Zone Two Chairperson Gloria Eaves of Belton were guests of the Due West Club. The district governor praised the club for its service during the COVID-19 pandemic. He described Lions International’s 2022-23 theme: “Together, we can.” He said this year’s District 32S theme, “Together,” emphasized participation of all Lions in service work. Zone Two Chairperson Gloria Eaves called attention to upcoming zone meetings and workshops.
Due West Lions Club President Mark Fulghum presided at the meeting. Treasurer Conway Shirley reported that the club had not only met, but exceeded, its service budget during 2021-22, despite holding most meetings by telephone. The club approved its budget for 2022-23.
Club Membership Chair Mary Linn Touchberry recognized 23 Due West Lions who had achieved perfect attendance ranging from one to 20 years. Conway Shirley led all members of the club with 20 years perfect attendance. Mary Power and Stephanie Power Young were inducted as new members.
The most recent recipient of the club’s “Lions Pride” award, Col. John A. Simpson, presented the award to Due West Lion Martha Frasier. He said Mrs. Frasier’s longtime service as a schoolteacher and a Lion exemplified the Lions’ motto, “I Serve.” He praised her personal concern for others, a concern she extended to him as a fellow member of the U.S. Army with her late husband, Thomas. “She keeps checking on me,” Col. Simpson said.