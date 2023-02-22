Lions Club has historical successful month

At their Feb. 9 meeting, members of the Due West Lions Club stand in front of the table of nonperishable food items they collected for United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County. The Due West Lions Club contributed 204 pounds of food for UCMAC.
The Due West Lions Club made February one of the most successful months in the club’s 26-year history.
At its meeting February 9, the club gathered 204 pounds of nonperishable food items for contribution to United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County. The following day, Feb. 10, Due West Lions raised $1432.03 at its annual Chili Supper and Silent Auction to be contributed to Lions’ local, state and international charities
Some 150 Due West residents and visitors enjoyed the supper, buying meal tickets and giving donations totaling $1,736 for the supper and making purchases totaling $617 at the silent auction. Virtually every Due West Lion participated. Lion Becky Rich organized the chili supper, Club President Mark Fulghum was in charge of cooking chili, and Holly Kennerly chaired the silent auction.
After deducting $920.97 for the cost of food and table materials, the event cleared $1,432.03. Helping make this profit possible was the contribution of beef by ARAMARK at Erskine, contributions to the silent auction by local businesses and individuals, the use of the Due West Fire House for the event, and Due West Lions serving as cooks and servers.