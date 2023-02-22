Lions Club has historical successful month

At their Feb. 9 meeting, members of the Due West Lions Club stand in front of the table of nonperishable food items they collected for United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County. The Due West Lions Club contributed 204 pounds of food for UCMAC. 

The Due West Lions Club made February one of the most successful months in the club’s 26-year history.

At its meeting February 9, the club gathered 204 pounds of nonperishable food items for contribution to United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County. The following day, Feb. 10, Due West Lions raised $1432.03 at its annual Chili Supper and Silent Auction to be contributed to Lions’ local, state and international charities

Submitted by Dick Haldeman

