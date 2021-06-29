Legislature honors Lander women’s basketball team

The South Carolina Legislature recently honored Lander University’s women’s basketball team for its historic 2020-21 season.
Two of the sponsors of the House resolution, John McCravy and Anne Parks, were on hand to offer their congratulations, as was Billy Garrett, who sponsored the Senate resolution, along with Mike Gambrell.
The women’s basketball team had a 20-2 record, captured its second consecutive Peach Belt Conference regular season championship, won the NCAA Division II South Region championship, and made the Final Four for the first time in the history of Lander women’s basketball.
Forward Makaila Cange was named Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year and a First Team Division II Coaches All-American. Center Miriam Recarte was named PBC Defender of the Year. Guard Zamiya Passmore was a Division II Coaches All-American Honorable Mention. Guard Cierra Revelle, a 4.0 student, earned the PBC Elite 16 Award for academic excellence, and Head Coach Kevin Pederson won the PBC Coach of the Year Award.
“Our Senate is very proud of you, our House is very proud of you,” Garrett, a Lander alumnus, said.
Parks said she hoped that Lander’s women’s basketball team would “continue to do great things.”
McCravy called the accomplishments of this year’s team “amazing.” He said he looked forward to “seeing what else is going to happen here.”