Two leaders from Self Regional Healthcare have been chosen to participate in the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative (DLI) for South Carolina.

Dr. Matt Logan, SRH President and CEO, and Crystal Chapman-Brown, CIA, CFE, CRMA, CICA, SRH Senior Internal Auditor, were selected for the DLI Upstate class after a rigorous application and interview process, as well as nominations from DLI alumni.

Submitted by Mary Cathcart

