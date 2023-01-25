Two leaders from Self Regional Healthcare have been chosen to participate in the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative (DLI) for South Carolina.
Dr. Matt Logan, SRH President and CEO, and Crystal Chapman-Brown, CIA, CFE, CRMA, CICA, SRH Senior Internal Auditor, were selected for the DLI Upstate class after a rigorous application and interview process, as well as nominations from DLI alumni.
Forty-one demographically diverse leaders from all over the state were chosen to take part in the program that will provide new perspectives and resource tools to improve organizational outcomes and create social and economic progress in their communities.
“Organizations that don’t focus on diversity and inclusion often find that their team members don’t feel included and therefore aren’t as engaged in the workplace. So, I believe this work is not only important, but critical to the success of our organization and to the success of the healthcare we provide to our community,” Logan said.
The DLI class will undergo discussions and scenarios over 5 months that will help them examine diversity and inclusion matters, and acquire the insight needed to come up with useful strategies to employ in their own organizations, as well as present capstone projects that deal with real-life challenges in their communities.
Graduates of DLI become Riley Fellows, members of a powerful cross-sector network of South Carolinians that includes corporate CEOs, legislators, superintendents, religious and nonprofit heads, and business and community leaders.