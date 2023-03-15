Three local high school juniors and one sophomore are winners of expense-paid trips this summer sponsored by Laurens Electric Cooperative.

Ella Adair of Clinton, Ciana Mumford of Gray Court, and Celsa Perkins of Spartanburg will attend the Washington D.C. Youth Tour with students chosen by other South Carolina co-ops where they will join more than 1,400 young people from across the country. The nation's electric cooperatives sponsor the one-week event each June.

Submitted by Laurie Riser

