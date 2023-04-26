Lander University is the recipient of a generous grant from the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE) that will establish a new summer learning program in which students can live on campus and learn to navigate college life, while also getting a head start at completing courses.

Lander’s new “Launch into College” initiative will take place June 21 through July 27 and is open to recent high school graduates of Greenwood County, as well as rising freshmen and returning Lander sophomores.

Submitted by Graham Duncan

