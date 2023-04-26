Lander University is the recipient of a generous grant from the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE) that will establish a new summer learning program in which students can live on campus and learn to navigate college life, while also getting a head start at completing courses.
Lander’s new “Launch into College” initiative will take place June 21 through July 27 and is open to recent high school graduates of Greenwood County, as well as rising freshmen and returning Lander sophomores.
Participants will take two free classes at Lander (ENGL 101 or ENGL 102 and MATH 121), and will receive free housing, free books and free tutoring as they complete their studies. These courses contribute to Lander’s general education curriculum, and are easily transferable to any two- or four-year public institution in South Carolina.
“The aim of this grant is to give students a solid foundation in core academic areas — English and mathematics — and ease their transition into college,” said Sarah Hunt-Barron, dean of the College of Education at Lander. “Research suggests that if students are successful in these core areas early in their college careers, the likelihood of completing their college education improves dramatically.”
Space in Lander’s “Launch into College” program is limited. Students who may qualify are encouraged to apply early by filling out the form available at tinyurl.com/ykdjzhwc.
“This free program is an amazing way to springboard students into a successful college education,” said Dr. Todd Gambill, vice president for Enrollment and Access Management at Lander. “We are grateful to the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education for funding this exciting opportunity.”