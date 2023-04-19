Christian Barrientos is a firm believer in “there is power behind sharing your story.”

Speaking to the South Carolina Latino Student Summit at Lander University, Barrientos told his story of achievement to Hispanic high school students from Greenwood and the surrounding area. A first-generation college graduate, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Colombia, Barrientos talked about his educational journey at Furman University and his career at Clemson University, where he is the associate director of college preparation and outreach.

Submitted by Karen Petit