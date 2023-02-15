Latimore urges PTC Fall Graduates to match passion with purpose

Commencement speaker Madalyn Harris speaks as PTC President Dr. Hope E. Rivers looks on.

A jarring experience with law enforcement when she was a child resonated permanently with Piedmont Technical College (PTC) alumna and newly minted U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina Chrissie Latimore.

The trauma of that night ultimately led her to be a change agent in police culture. Latimore shared her story with PTC fall graduates at last month’s commencement ceremonies.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

Tags