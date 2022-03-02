Lander University will kick off its official 150th anniversary celebrations with an evening of fun and activities beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Free events will include games, a DJ and music, student performances, a Ferris wheel, arts and crafts, a photo booth, fun giveaways, light refreshments and a visit by the University mascots, Bearcat and Lady Bearcat.
Activities will take place on the front lawn of the University and extend throughout the plaza.
The celebration also will feature:
• A 6:30 p.m. program, titled “Wellspring at Williamston,” will focus on the period of time from 1872–1904, when the Williamston Female College, the forerunner of Lander University, was located in Williamston. Lisa Wiecki and Dr. David Mash of the Jackson Library will discuss the founding years. Their presentation will include photos of faculty and students, entries in Samuel Lander’s diary, excerpts from his newsletter, and inspiring comments from his sermon notes. This talk is the first in a series about the Lander Streams of Learning, developed by the founder, whose wellspring theme encompassed a spirit of holistic health as his vision for the school.
• A program at 7:45 p.m., at the front of Jackson Library, will officially launch the Sesquicentennial Celebration.
• Fireworks will begin at 8 p.m. and can be viewed from the University’s plaza.
“We want the community to join our campus family March 15 to be part of our year-long celebration of Lander’s 150th anniversary, as we honor our history and look forward to our future,” said Dr. Richard Cosentino, Lander University president.
“A Sesquicentennial Celebration is significant for any college or university because it gives us an opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments of our past while celebrating the story that is being written now,” he said.
Visit www.lander.edu for information on Lander University’s Sesquicentennial Celebration.