Lander University, York Technical College announce articulation agreements

From left seated are Dr. Jim Colbert, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Lander University; Dr. Richard Cosentino, President, Lander University; Dr. Stacey Moore, President, York Technical College; and Dr. Jamie Cooper, Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, York Technical College. Standing are Dr. Lucas McMillan, Dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Lander University; MaryKate Leggieri, Director of Online Programs and Professional Development for the College of Business, Lander University; John McGill, Associate Dean of Educational Partnerships, York Technical College; and Dr. William Cook, Interim Vice President for Communications and External Relations, York Technical College.

Lander University and York Technical College (YTC) have announced a transfer partnership for students who are looking to advance their education in several academic disciplines.

Articulation agreements between the two institutions have been signed that will allow YTC students to easily transfer credits into the equivalent baccalaureate program at Lander, entering as juniors. Students who meet the requirements of their degree program will be guaranteed admission to Lander University and will receive priority acceptance in their program.

