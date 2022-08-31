Leslie Horne McKesson admitted that her first day of class at Lander University “was a bit nerve wracking.”

Although she’s already earned an associate’s degree in nursing, McKesson has a path to a bachelor’s degree that is different from that of many of her Lander peers. For McKesson, “this” college experience comes 13 years after she earned her R.N. degree. She’s married now and the mother of three children, ages 12, 10 and 7, and she has a full-time job at Self Regional Healthcare where she is on the hospital’s infection prevention team.

Submitted by Karen Petit

