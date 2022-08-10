Lander University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (OCtech) have established a series of articulation agreements, the two institutions announced Aug. 8. These agreements will enhance the transfer of students from OCtech to Lander for specified majors.

“Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is a greatly valued community partner of Lander University,” said Dr. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Lander. “This partnership will help our institutions honor our shared commitment to South Carolina to develop a strong and able workforce through high-quality education, as well as empower our students to lead satisfying and productive lives.”

