Lander University Invites Public to Annual Constitution Day Program

Lander University’s College of Behavioral & Social Sciences will host a special program honoring Constitution Day titled “The Constitution Today: Why it Matters to You, to Us, and the Future,” at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. This event is open to the public.
This annual program is held to honor the adoption of the U.S. Constitution and encourage students to have thoughtful discussions and learn more about the founding document.
“We are excited to offer this program to build more knowledge about the U.S. Constitution,” said Lucas McMillan, dean of the College of Behavioral & Social Sciences.
Lander alum Kierra N. Brown ’14 will be the guest speaker at the program. Brown graduated magna cum laude from the university with a B.S. in Political Science and is an Honors College graduate. “I am beyond grateful for the years I spent at Lander University,” she said. “I can proudly say that my journey at Lander laid the groundwork for me to become the citizen I am today.”
Following her bachelor’s degree, she obtained a Juris Doctor from the Dickinson School of Law at The Pennsylvania State University. Brown practices as an attorney with the firm Copeland, Stair, Valz & Lovell in Charleston.
“Through Ms. Brown, Lander students and the public will learn about the role that the Constitution plays in shaping our lives and how we can all be engaged citizens,” said McMillan.
For more information, contact the College of Behavioral & Social Sciences at 864-388-8176, or Lucas McMillan at smcmillan@lander.edu.