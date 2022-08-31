Lander University Invites Public to Annual Constitution Day Program
Lander University’s College of Behavioral & Social Sciences will host a special program honoring Constitution Day titled “The Constitution Today: Why it Matters to You, to Us, and the Future,”  at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. This event is open to the public.

This annual program is held to honor the adoption of the U.S. Constitution and encourage students to have thoughtful discussions and learn more about the founding document.

Submitted by Zackary Bennett

