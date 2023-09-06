Lander University hosts Student Organization Fair

Ashley Vargas-Luna, left, of Somos LU, greets a visitor during Lander University’s Student Organization Fair.

Representatives for dozens of student organizations converged on Lander University’s Grier Student Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30, for Lander’s Student Organization Fair.

Recruiting for Lander University Student Nurses Association was Alexis Pickell of Greenwood.

Submitted by Jeffery Lagrone