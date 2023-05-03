Lander University hosts Social Science Symposium

Speaker Lane Riley talks about “Transforming Rural America Through Research and Partnerships” at this year’s Carolina Undergraduate Social Science Symposium at Lander University.

“Rural areas have unique issues,” according to Lane Riley, speaker at this year’s Carolina Undergraduate Social Science Symposium (CUSSS), hosted by Lander University.

She should know. After graduating from Lander in 2012, with degrees in sociology and Spanish, Riley spent five years doing community development work in the Mississippi Delta, which has the highest rate of poverty in the U.S.

Submitted by Jeffery Lagrone

