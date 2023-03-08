South Carolina’s future middle school teachers can now choose Lander University to continue their education and launch their careers with Lander’s new Bachelor of Science in Middle Level Education, which was recently granted full approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education and the South Carolina Department of Education.

Dr. Sarah Hunt-Barron, dean of the College of Education at Lander, called middle level education the one “missing piece” to the college’s degree programs. Continuing its rich tradition of preparing teachers to enter the classroom upon graduation, the College of Education’s addition of a middle level education program fills a gap that reflects a growing need in communities across South Carolina.

Submitted by Graham Duncan