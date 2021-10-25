Lander University has enhanced its scholarship program for transfer students.
The scholarships are for students seeking to transfer from other colleges and universities, as well as students from two-year institutions who wish to continue their college education, said Todd Gambill, Vice President for Enrollment and Access Management at Lander.
For fall 2022, the university will offer a $1,000 scholarship for the first time to students with a 2.7-2.99 GPA, and a $2,000 scholarship to students with a 3.0 GPA or higher. The scholarships are available to traditional students seeking in-person instruction and to those pursuing online degrees.
To be eligible, students must have earned 12 post-high school hours and have successfully completed at least 67 percent of all attempted hours. They must enroll at Lander as full-time students.
“Lander recognizes that transfer students, who have demonstrated that they are strong students elsewhere, have a track record of success,” Gambill said. “We also know that many transfer students are sensitive to the price of education. Lander wants to help all students have a successful transition to our campus.”
Enrollment at Lander from transfer students has steadily increased. This fall, Lander admitted 37% more transfer students than fall 2020, Gambill said.
“We believe it is important to tailor our scholarship programs to fit the needs of our students,” he said.