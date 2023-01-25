Lander University’s 13th Annual Film Festival short-film competition for high school, college, and open division film makers kicks off on Feb. 10. Winners of the competition will be announced at the festival’s main event on March 18.

Kickoff Workshop — Feb. 10 Film makers from all levels of experience are invited to a workshop on Feb. 10 to learn more about the short film competition. The session begins at 5 p.m. in LC-200 of the Carnell Learning Center, and will be streamed online for those who cannot attend in-person.

Submitted by Zachary Bennett

