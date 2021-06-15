Jake Powell was a week away from receiving his diploma at Lander University’s commencement ceremony for the Spring Class of 2021 graduates.
But the 21-year-old wasn’t waiting to begin his career. In early May, he began working remotely for Endeavors, a nonprofit organization which serves vulnerable populations. Specifically, Powell was dedicating his efforts to Endeavors’ migrant services team that provides direct care, migrant wellness support, case management, home study and post-release services, and holistic programming for unaccompanied migrant children and families.
“Immigration is one of the most pressing issues facing our nation today,” said Powell, of Greer. “Having the opportunity to work remotely for such an outstanding organization is a great start for my future career in public service.”
That Powell would be focused on service is no surprise to those who know him. Just before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world, Powell was working and studying in Washington, D.C., interning in the office of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott as part of the South Carolina Washington Semester program offered through Lander’s Honors College. He was just getting adjusted to life in the nation’s capital when the pandemic began.
“We thought that we would be shut down for a couple of weeks, but two weeks extended into months,” said Powell, who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, with an emphasis in public administration, and had a minor in Homeland Security.
As government offices and buildings closed in the wake of COVID-19, Powell returned to South Carolina and worked remotely for the senator’s office. “Even in the short time that I was in Washington, I had the chance to see many of the leaders that we follow in the news,” he said. “In spite of COVID, it was a great experience.”
His internship was followed by another remote opportunity – participation in the 2020 & 2021 College Student Congress, sponsored by the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship. The two-week, highly competitive program is administered in partnership with the University of Kentucky’s Martin School of Public Policy and Administration, and is renowned for its rigorous curriculum covering public policy, politics, modern leadership and diplomacy.
A 2017 graduate of Mauldin High School, Powell said the student congress events were held via Zoom webinars. He particularly enjoyed “the focus on bipartisanship and civil political dialogue among young people from many different perspectives and ideologies.”
Powell chose to attend Lander after a tour of the campus during his senior year of high school. “The thing that I noticed most during my visit was that everyone was smiling and energetic. After meeting some of the faculty, I realized that Lander was a special place and one that I could call home for four years.”
He brought the same enthusiasm that he had seen during his campus visit to his life at Lander. Powell became a Presidential Ambassador and vice president of Lander’s Student Government Association. He was named Lander’s Man of the Year for 2018-19. At the 2021 Academic Awards Ceremony, Powell received the Political Science Discipline Award.
Dr. Lucas McMillan, dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and a political science professor, said Powell “took full advantage of his time at Lander by studying in Washington, D.C., serving as president of the Political Science Association and being part of Lander’s Student Government Association.”
He also attended special events with guest speakers, and formed close relationships with students, staff, and faculty members, he said.
“He conducted research and presented his paper at the 2021 S.C. Upstate Research Symposium, where he won the award for best oral presentation in the social sciences division,” said McMillan, stating that Powell’s strong work ethic led him to receive strong praise from his internship with Senator Scott as well.
“In courses, Jake was a key contributor as an active participant in class discussions and debates. He particularly enjoyed role-playing activities and simulations of decision-making groups,” McMillan said. “For his academic excellence, Jake was awarded scholarships. In 2021, he received the Dean’s Award from the College of Behavioral & Social Sciences for a student who ‘best embodies the values of liberal arts education through pursuit of learning through coursework, off-campus experiences, outside-of-the-classroom engagement, and seeks to take advantage of all that Lander University offers.’"
Powell plans to move to Charlotte, N.C., in July and continue working remotely for Endeavors. He credits Lander with the opportunities for leadership.
“I wasn’t very extroverted when I first arrived on campus; however, the University provided opportunities that pushed me forward, out of my comfort zone, and have prepared me for a future in public service," Powell said. "Lander transformed me, and I will be forever grateful.”