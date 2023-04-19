Lander, Tri-County Technical College announce new series of Articulation Agreements

From left are Dr. Mick Fekula, dean, Lander’s College of Business; Dr. Mark Rollins, dean, Lander’s College of Arts and Humanities; Dr. Lloyd Willis, dean, Lander’s College of Online and Graduate Studies; Dr. Sarah Hunt-Barron, dean, Lander’s College of Education; Dr. Jim Colbert, interim provost of Lander; Dr. Richard Cosentino, president of Lander; Dr. Galen DeHay, president of Tri-County Technical College; Amy Jennings, TCTC’s director of Bridge Programs; Meredith Dickens, TCTC’s department head of Public Services; and Dr. Jackie Blakely, dean of TCTC’s Business and Public Services Division.
Lander University and Tri-County Technical College (TCTC) have announced a new transfer partnership for students who are looking to advance their education in marketing, management, accounting, education or digital media production.
Officials from both institutions met April 12 to sign articulation agreements that will allow TCTC students to easily transfer credits into the equivalent baccalaureate program at Lander, entering as juniors. Students who meet requirements of their degree program will be guaranteed admission to Lander and will receive priority acceptance in their program.
Dr. Jim Colbert, interim provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Lander, said these agreements are a sign of the progress the University has made to provide enriching educational programs that enhance South Carolina’s workforce.
“Over the past five years, Lander University has designed new academic programs and updated existing academic programs to provide enhanced and seamless pathways for students enrolled in programs with our highly-valued technical college partners to continue their education and achieve a bachelor’s degree,” he said. “This agreement codifies our newest pathways available to Tri-County Technical College students.”
The agreements cover the following programs of study:
TCTC’s A.A.S. in Media Arts Production to Lander’s B.S. in Digital Media Production
TCTC’s A.A.S. in Early Childcare and Education to Lander’s B.S. in Early Childhood Education
TCTC’s A.A.S. in Business Administration, Management to Lander’s B.S. in Business Administration, Marketing/Management Emphasis
TCTC’s A.A.S. in Accounting to Lander’s B.S. in Business Administration, Accounting Emphasis
Dr. Mark Rollins, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Lander, said the pathway to Lander’s digital media production degree is a unique opportunity for TCTC students.
“Lander’s Digital Media Production degree is the only four-year degree of its kind offered at a public university in South Carolina,” he said. “We are excited to create a seamless transition that enables Tri-County Technical College’s Media Arts Production graduates to pursue this degree.”
Rollins complimented the media arts production program at TCTC, led by its director, John Woodson. “Our talented Media and Communication faculty are honored to help his graduates continue developing their skills while earning their bachelor’s degrees.”
As for the College of Business, Dr. Mick Fekula, the college’s dean, said these agreements are an easy way for students to earn a four-year degree and ensure that they are “ready, relevant and resourceful employees. The Lander experience magnifies our students’ career potential.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Sarah Hunt-Barron, dean of Lander’s College of Education noted the agreements recognize “the significant skills, knowledge and experience Tri-County Technical College students develop in the early childcare and education program,” which allows them to easily transfer their credits to Lander. “With a new online version of this program launching for transfer students this fall, we look forward to welcoming many TCTC students to Lander on their path to becoming certified teachers,” Hunt-Barron said.
“Our mission at Tri-County is to provide students an exceptional and affordable learning experience that improves their quality of life while advancing economic development in our region by preparing a highly-skilled workforce,” said TCTC President Dr. Galen DeHay. “We are proud to partner with Lander University to create opportunities for our students to earn an advanced degree and a rewarding career in a high-demand field like accounting, business administration, digital media production and early childhood education.”