Lander, Tri-County Technical College announce new series of Articulation Agreements

From left are Dr. Mick Fekula, dean, Lander’s College of Business; Dr. Mark Rollins, dean, Lander’s College of Arts and Humanities; Dr. Lloyd Willis, dean, Lander’s College of Online and Graduate Studies; Dr. Sarah Hunt-Barron, dean, Lander’s College of Education; Dr. Jim Colbert, interim provost of Lander; Dr. Richard Cosentino, president of Lander; Dr. Galen DeHay, president of Tri-County Technical College; Amy Jennings, TCTC’s director of Bridge Programs; Meredith Dickens, TCTC’s department head of Public Services; and Dr. Jackie Blakely, dean of TCTC’s Business and Public Services Division. 

Lander University and Tri-County Technical College (TCTC) have announced a new transfer partnership for students who are looking to advance their education in marketing, management, accounting, education or digital media production.

Officials from both institutions met April 12 to sign articulation agreements that will allow TCTC students to easily transfer credits into the equivalent baccalaureate program at Lander, entering as juniors. Students who meet requirements of their degree program will be guaranteed admission to Lander and will receive priority acceptance in their program.

