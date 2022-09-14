Lander to host Buena Vista Legacy Band
Buy Now

Lander University is excited to welcome the Buena Vista Legacy band to campus on Sept. 22. The band will play a free concert in the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium at 8 p.m., as well as host a clinic in the auditorium earlier in the afternoon at 3 p.m. Both the concert and clinic are free and open to the public.

Lander University is excited to welcome the Buena Vista Legacy Band to campus on Sept. 22. The band will play a free concert in the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium at 8 p.m., as well as host a clinic in the auditorium earlier in the afternoon at 3 p.m. Both the concert and clinic are free and open to the public.

The Buena Vista Legacy Band is a tribute to the iconic Cuban band, the Buena Vista Social Club. The band was immortalized in Wim Wenders’s documentary “Buena Vista Social Club,” which was nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary feature in 2000, as well as winning best documentary in the European Film Awards, among other various awards.

Submitted by Zack Bennett

Tags