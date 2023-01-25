Lander to hold 4th annual Founder’s Day of Giving

The fourth annual Founder’s Day of Giving at Lander University will focus on support for students and academic programming.

The 2023 Founder’s Day of Giving at Lander University, scheduled from noon Feb. 9 through noon Feb. 10, is a 24-hour opportunity to a make a difference in the lives of students.

This year’s “Lander Loyal” day will focus on giving to support students and programming through the University’s Excellence Fund and General Scholarship Fund. The fundraising event coincides with the Feb. 12, 1872, founding of the University.

