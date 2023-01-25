Lander to hold 4th annual Founder’s Day of Giving

The 2023 Founder’s Day of Giving at Lander University, scheduled from noon Feb. 9 through noon Feb. 10, is a 24-hour opportunity to a make a difference in the lives of students.
This year’s “Lander Loyal” day will focus on giving to support students and programming through the University’s Excellence Fund and General Scholarship Fund. The fundraising event coincides with the Feb. 12, 1872, founding of the University.
“All gifts are important,” said Van Taylor, Lander’s interim vice president of University Advancement. “Our University’s success has been built upon the generosity of many people since the founding of Lander. Each gift moves the University forward and supports current and future students’ dreams and goals.”
Gifts to fund scholarships enable many students to have the opportunity to earn a college degree. “Scholarships provide the funding that many students need to finance their education and to make their dreams a reality,” Taylor said.
The availability of scholarships can be a deciding factor in a student’s decision to attend a specific college or career path. “Scholarships are critical to the affordability of higher education, and also reward a student for academic achievement,” he said.
Donations to the Excellence Fund enable Lander to address its most critical priorities so that University leaders have the resources to take advantage of new opportunities or plan for unexpected challenges, he said.
In 2022, 94 percent of donations made on the Day of Giving supported scholarships and the Excellence Fund.
“Donors also may choose to support an area of their specific interests,” Taylor said. “We appreciate all donations because we know that they come from the hearts of individuals who want the best for Lander University and our students.”
How to celebrate Lander’s Day of Giving
Gifts can be made in several convenient ways, including:
• Mailing your donation to The Lander Foundation, 320 Stanley Ave., Greenwood, S.C. 29649
• Visiting The Lander Foundation and Alumni Center at The Greenwood Building, 104 Maxwell Ave., Suite 600, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 9–10
Gifts made online, or by mail with Day of Giving in the memo line, will be credited to the campaign. Lander alumni, friends and supporters are encouraged to wear Lander colors and gear during the Day of Giving and share their support on social media.