Lander students awarded for excellence in speech, theatre and communication

Monique Sacay-Bagwell, left, professor of speech and theater at Lander, presents Ryan Thornton one of four awards won by Thornton at the South Carolina Speech and Theatre Association’s College Festival on April 15.

Lander University students won big during the South Carolina Speech and Theatre Association (SCSTA) College Festival, hosted by Lander’s Department of Media and Communication.

Lander took home five first-place awards for their performances in several of the festival’s competitions.