Lander students explore opportunities at Organization Fair

Landers Morris of West Columbia talks with a student about the benefits of TRiO at the Student Organization fair on Aug. 31. Student organizations offer a well-rounded experience outside of the classroom with a club for everyone. Whether it be a love for animals or a love for theater, there are a range of options for students to find the club for them. 

Students got a chance to dive into campus life at Lander University during the annual Student Organization Fair held on Aug 31.

Student organizations offer college students a well-rounded experience outside of the classroom with a club for everyone. Whether it be a love for animals or a passion for theater, there are a range of opportunities for students to connect with others and form lifelong friendships.

Submitted by Zackary Bennett

