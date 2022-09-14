Lander students explore opportunities at Organization Fair

Landers Morris of West Columbia talks with a student about the benefits of TRiO at the Student Organization fair on Aug. 31. Student organizations offer a well-rounded experience outside of the classroom with a club for everyone. Whether it be a love for animals or a love for theater, there are a range of options for students to find the club for them.
Students got a chance to dive into campus life at Lander University during the annual Student Organization Fair held on Aug 31.
Student organizations offer college students a well-rounded experience outside of the classroom with a club for everyone. Whether it be a love for animals or a passion for theater, there are a range of opportunities for students to connect with others and form lifelong friendships.
Groups like the Kappa Gamma Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority provide a way for students to not only make friends, but grow together.
“Kappa Gamma offers college educated women to be a part of an amazing sisterhood founded over 100 years ago with over 300,000 women innated since its conception,” said Dray Wideman, primary advisor for Kappa Gamma.
The fair also included organizations that provide support, such as student support services and the local Beckman Center for Mental Health. Through programs such as TRiO, a federally funded program that serves first-generation, low-income and disabled students, student support services provides assistance through tutoring, mentoring, counseling and academic advising.
“I like to call TRiO the one-stop shop,” said Landers Morris of West Columbia, who is a student support services ambassador. “I got involved by approaching a table at an organization fair my freshman year. Since then, I have become very involved in the organization that pours so much into me and my success as a student.”
He added that TRiO “means everything” to many students. “I have a great relationship with my student support services advisor and the other staff members in TRiO,” he said. “I feel like they have my best interest at heart with every situation.”