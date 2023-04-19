Lander students earn top honors at Upstate Research Symposium

AYLA EDMISTON

Two Honors College seniors at Lander University earned first-place awards at the 19th annual South Carolina Upstate Research Symposium.

Ayla Edmiston of Cayce was awarded first place for her oral research presentation, “Predictors of Variation in the Secondary Metabolites of Usnea Strigose,” in the biology-ecology division of the competition. Her study examined lichens growing throughout the Upstate region. She plans to pursue a doctoral program of study in biology.

Submitted by Karen Petit