Lander students awarded for their artwork

Artwork created by students from Lander University’s Department of Art and Design received placement in the 2022 Peach Belt Conference Art Exhibition.
“It is always so wonderful to have our students’ work recognized in exhibitions outside of Lander,” said Sandy Singletary, chairperson of the Department of Art and Design at Lander. “It is representative of the creativity and skill that many of our students exhibit every day in the Department of Art and Design.”
In the general category, Victor Santos placed first with his sculpture, “The Orphanist,” while Ashley Daniela Garcia placed third for her sculpture, “Overseer.”
In the Campus Spirit category, Michael Kline placed first for his sculpture, “Sal’s Children.” Kennedy Henjes placed second for her sculpture, “Dusk to Dawn.”
Lander’s degree programs in art and design provide students with a challenging curriculum that push them beyond their comfort zone to experiment with materials, techniques and concepts. Lander recently added the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and Bachelor of Design (BDes) degrees to further enhance the quality of Lander’s programs, and, according to Mark Rollins, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, the awards won by students at the most recent exhibition serve as evidence that the university’s efforts are paying off.
“Our students’ outstanding success at the PBC Art Exhibition not only demonstrates their talent and hard work,” Rollins said, “it also reflects the devotion of our Art and Design faculty, who foster our students’ development and push them to improve. The quality of student artists’ work has never been higher.”