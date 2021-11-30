Lander stages ‘A Christmas Carol’

Crew members contributing to Lander University’s production of "A Christmas Carol: are, front row, from left: Lecturer of Media Reece Funderburk; Lauryn Young-Fenwick of Salem; Megan Higginbotham of Rock Hill; Bianca DeSoto Booher of Bloomington, In.; Olivia Weeks of Greenwood; Assistant Professor of Digital Media Cory Carpenter; and Professor of Speech and Performance Monique Sacay-Bagwell. Back row: Cyrus Kelly of Sharpsburg, Ga.; Jadyn Sopha of Irmo; Joel Seymour of Bishopville; and Devon Sawyer of Summerville.
That’s how Professor of Speech and Performance Monique Sacay-Bagwell described Lander University’s Nov. 18 production of "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play."
“We had a successful live performance on XLR Lander University Radio,” said Sacay-Bagwwell, who directed the play. “It was a delight to see all the elements pull together, and to watch our students work like pros.”
Stage versions of the holiday classic, about how Ebenezer Scrooge learned the true meaning of Christmas, usually have several dozen actors. But Lander accomplished the feat with just five, including Bianca Desoto Booher, a media and communications major from Bloomington, In., who was the voice of Mrs. Cratchit, wife of Scrooge’s clerk, Bob Cratchit, and six other characters.
“Lots of practice” was needed to keep seven characters straight, according to Booher. She called the undertaking “more than I bargained for. But I’m happy to have been a part of it. It was definitely fun.”
Megan Higginbotham, a senior media communications major from Rock Hill who played Tiny Tim, the Ghost of Christmas Past, and other characters, expressed similar sentiments.
“It’s our first time doing a radio play here, and I am very excited for it. It’s been a lot of work, but a lot of fun along the way.”
Joel Seymour, the senior mass communications major from Bishopville who played Scrooge, considers himself to be an outgoing individual. Playing Scrooge, he said, was like stepping outside of himself.
“Getting into that headspace has been a really interesting experience. I feel like I’ve been pushed to become not just a better Scrooge, but a better performer in general,” he said.
Other performers included Jadyn Sopha of Irmo and Cyrus Kelly of Sharpsburg, Ga. Producers were Olivia Weeks of Greenwood, and Lauryn Young-Fenwick of Salem, with Assistant Professor of Digital Media Cory Carpenter and Lecturer of Media Reece Funderburk lending their technical production skills. Foley artist was Devon Sawyer of Summerville.
“The success of ‘A Christmas Carol’ has inspired our department to continue to produce a radio play each year,” Sacay-Bagwell said.