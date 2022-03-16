Lander staff members share career advice

Lander University Assistant Director of Transfer Admissions Kenneth Calliham, right, shares career advice during a visit to Mickayla Crumley’s college seminar class. Other staff members taking part in the event were, from left: Tutoring and Supplemental Instruction Coordinator Abby Pilgrim; Student Success Advisor Robert Kelly Jr.; and Associate Director of Housing and Residence Life Joey Plyler.
Lander University staff members recently shared career advice with freshmen in Mickayla Crumley’s college seminar class.
Joining Crumley’s class on Wednesday, March 2, were Assistant Director of Transfer Admissions Kenneth Calliham; Student Success Advisor Robert Kelly Jr.; Associate Director of Housing and Residence Life Joey Plyler; and Tutoring and Supplemental Instruction Coordinator Abby Pilgrim. Calliham, Kelly, Plyler and Pilgrim all graduated from Lander.
Calliham emphasized the importance of getting involved in the numerous activities and organizations available to students. “What you do here matters, whether you think it does at the moment or not. It translates into life skills,” he said.
College is “fun, but it goes by quickly,” said Kelly, addressing the necessity of time management. “You’re a freshman today, tomorrow you will walk across the stage and get your degree,” he said. He also talked about the importance of networking. “Put yourself out there,” he said.
To find out what they are good at, people have to get out of their comfort zone, according to Plyler. He didn’t come to Lander to be a resident assistant, he said, but he became one, anyway. “I found out I loved it, and now I work in housing. Try to treat every experience like a learning experience,” he said.
Pilgrim urged the students not to get down on themselves because they make a poor grade on a test or experience some other setback. “It’s OK if it doesn’t go exactly as you planned,” she said.
Crumley, who serves as assistant director for Academic Advising at Lander, said she thought the four alumni had good advice for her students. “It taught us, I think, a lot. It’s helpful to learn from people who’ve struggled and who’ve become successful,” she said.