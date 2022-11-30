Lander, Self Regional celebrate grand opening of Nursing Skills Simulation Center

Lander and Self Regional begin the next chapter of their decades-long partnership.

More than 100 participants from Self Regional Medical Center, Lander University and the surrounding Greenwood community gathered on the front lawn of what was formerly known as the American Legion Building Nov. 22 to watch as Lander and Self Regional begin the next chapter of their decades long partnership.

That building will now be known as Lander’s Self Regional Healthcare Nursing Skills Simulation Center (NSSC), and as part of the grand opening ceremony hosted by the University and the health care provider, a new sign was unveiled that displays the names of both institutions. Meanwhile, Rep. John McCravy and Sen. Billy Garrett presented Lander and Self Regional with a resolution on behalf of the Greenwood County legislative delegation. These tributes recognized the role the center will play in providing quality clinical training to the next generation of health care professionals.

Submitted by Graham Duncan

