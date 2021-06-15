Lander’s new MBA now fully approved and enrolling students

Lander University’s new Master of Business Administration (MBA) program is enrolling students after being fully approved by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
“Our applicant pool already contains students who are leaders in business, industry and healthcare, as well as younger professionals coming to Lander with outstanding academic credentials from colleges and universities both within and beyond the borders of South Carolina,” said Dr. Lloyd Willis, interim dean of the College of Graduate and Online Studies.
Lander’s new MBA, offered through the College of Business, is the only MBA accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business in the state that includes micro-credentials as a required degree component. Graduates will “attain specific employer-valued skill sets,” according to Dr. Mick Fekula, Starnes Family Dean and professor of management for the College of Business.
“We are extremely excited about the Lander MBA and the students who will make up the inaugural class,” said Willis, and added that the University is anticipating more than 50 students when the fall term begins in August.
To apply, or learn more about Lander’s new Master of Business Administration, go online to www.lander.edu/mba.