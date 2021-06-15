The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has granted approval for two new programs at Lander University.
Earlier this year, Lander announced that classes for its new B.S. in Data Science and B.S. in Cybersecurity programs will begin in the fall, and with this final round of approval from SACSCOC, the University can begin enrolling students into the programs.
Lander’s Cybersecurity program educates and trains students for careers in technical and non-technical areas related to the field of cybersecurity. Students completing the core courses of this program will gain deep technical knowledge to develop and maintain cybersecurity solutions along with an understanding of non-technical areas including administrative, ethical and legal aspects of cybersecurity. Additionally, cybersecurity students will choose one of two emphases: computer information systems or political science.
Meanwhile, Lander’s Data Science program offers students the option to choose one of three emphases: business analytics, computer information systems and mathematics. Each emphasis provides courses for students to deepen their understanding in each subject area, while the core curriculum of the program covers the broad set of skills required of data scientists. Courses provide a unique blend of theory and hands-on experience, using the latest tools and technology that students will experience in the field.
Thousands of jobs are available for prospective graduates of both programs. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, cybersecurity has a near zero percent unemployment rate. Positions can be found in virtually every industry, such as working as a security specialist, cryptographer, penetration tester, or even as a digital forensic investigator. Or, graduates might go into business for themselves and become a cybersecurity consultant.
Additionally, data scientists can expect to find a rewarding career in a wide range of industries, including insurance, finance, healthcare, biotechnology, IT, education, retail and sports.
For more information on these new degree programs, call 864-388-8386, or visit www.lander.edu/mathCIS.