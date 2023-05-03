Lander’s College of Graduate and Online Studies honors Class of 2023

Lander University honored graduates from the College of Graduate and Online Studies during ceremonies May 1.

Lander University’s College of Graduate and Online Studies had its hooding and pinning ceremony May 1 to honor the achievements of 85 graduate students and 50 students online bachelor’s degree graduates.

Lloyd Willis, dean of the College of Graduate and Online Studies, told the graduates they are “part of something that is vibrant and growing. You have a robust of peers on this journey with you who will remain with you as you move on.”

Submitted by Karen Petit