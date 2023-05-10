Lander’s College of Education honors graduates, academic award recipients

Lander University’s College of Education awarded pins to more than 90 bachelor’s degree candidates during a ceremony that also recognized master’s degree candidates and academic award recipients.
Dr. Sarah Hunt-Barron, dean of the College of Education, said the ceremony was a culmination of the dedication, hard work and sacrifices of the graduates, including “challenges that none of us could have predicted.”
Yet, the obstacles have led graduates to be “ready to face unforeseen challenges head on,” she said.
Hunt-Barron applauded the successes of the college’s Class of 2023, which included athletes, musicians, parents, teachers, athletic trainers and leaders of clubs and organizations throughout the campus and community. “You have given thousands of hours of service,” she said. “We are proud to recognize the successful work of our students.”
Academic award recipients included:
Exercise Discipline Award: Havana Charles of North Myrtle Beach and Reagan Hunter of Fort Mill.
Excellence in Exercise Science Award: Missy O’Toole of Irmo and Cameron Smith of Niota, Tenn.
Physical Education Discipline Award: Benjamin Duvall of Westminster, and Kendall James of Greenwood.
Early Childhood Education Award: Jalesa Dillard of Clinton and Ashton Johnson of Abbeville.
Elementary Education Award: Aiyana Holland of Aiken and Tyler Rodgers of Greenwood.
Secondary Education Award: Thomas Histon of Greenville.
Special Education Award: Austin Reid of Greer.
Graduate Education Award in Teaching and Learning: Kimberly Werts of Prosperity.
Graduation Education Award in Montessori: Alicia Loggins of Greenwood.
Hunt-Barron also recognized faculty members who were finalists for Lander University’s top teaching and research awards. These included Dr. Rachel Schiera, a finalist for the Young Faculty Scholar Award; Dr. Bruna Lynch, a finalist for the Young Faculty Teaching Award, and Dr. Tamara Pack, a finalist for the Distinguished Professor Award.