Lander’s College of Education honors graduates, academic award recipients

Lander University recognized the achievements of its College of Education students in a ceremony for undergraduates that also recognized master's degree candidates and academic award recipients.

Lander University’s College of Education awarded pins to more than 90 bachelor’s degree candidates during a ceremony that also recognized master’s degree candidates and academic award recipients.

Dr. Sarah Hunt-Barron, dean of the College of Education, said the ceremony was a culmination of the dedication, hard work and sacrifices of the graduates, including “challenges that none of us could have predicted.”

