Lander recognizes alumni for outstanding record of service
From left are Katie Troutman '07, Young Alumni Achievement Award; Sharon M. Adams '65, Grace Iler Norman Alumni Service Award; and Col. Cory J. Plowden '99, Distinguished Alumni Award.

“It’s not every day that we have the opportunity to recognize our alumni for the good work they do in their communities,” Lander University President Richard Cosentino said during Lander’s annual Alumni Awards Ceremony Oct. 15.

The ceremony was held at the conclusion of Lander’s week of Homecoming festivities, which included activities for students, social gatherings for alumni and a tailgating event Saturday morning. Several events, including the awards reception, paid tribute to the University’s Sesquicentennial celebration.

