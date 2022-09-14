Lander University Psychology Students Present at National APA Conference

From left are Lander University alumni Morgan Ferqueron and Chelsea Davis, during a recent trip to the 2022 APA National Conference in Minneapolis, Minn. 

GREENWOOD — When the American Psychological Association (APA) convened for its 2022 annual conference in Minneapolis, Minn., it included as presenters two graduates of Lander University who are pursuing advanced degrees in psychology at other institutions.

Chelsea Davis of Lexington and Morgan Ferqueron of Hodges presented the findings of their respective research projects they completed as part of their undergraduate coursework at Lander.

