The College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Lander University invites the community to attend a free discussion with Dr. Kevin Witherspoon, professor of history, titled “African American Athletes, Race, and the Olympic Games” on Wednesday, March 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. The event is part of the Jackson Endowed Lecture Series at Lander, with a reception to follow. 

Joining Witherspoon virtually for the event are Dr. David K. Wiggins, professor emeritus of sports studies at George Mason University; and Dr. Mark S. Dyreson, professor of kinesiology and co-director of the Center for the Study of Sports in Society at Penn State. The three are co-authors of a new book, titled “Black Mercuries: African American Athletes, Race, and the Modern Olympic Games.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.

Submitted by Graham Duncan

