The College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Lander University invites the community to attend a free discussion with Dr. Kevin Witherspoon, professor of history, titled “African American Athletes, Race, and the Olympic Games” on Wednesday, March 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. The event is part of the Jackson Endowed Lecture Series at Lander, with a reception to follow.
Joining Witherspoon virtually for the event are Dr. David K. Wiggins, professor emeritus of sports studies at George Mason University; and Dr. Mark S. Dyreson, professor of kinesiology and co-director of the Center for the Study of Sports in Society at Penn State. The three are co-authors of a new book, titled “Black Mercuries: African American Athletes, Race, and the Modern Olympic Games.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.
Witherspoon has been a member of Lander’s faculty since 2006, and serves as the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Endowed Chair. His expertise is in modern diplomatic and sports history, but his publications address issues of civil rights, race and social change. He has served as a consultant to both the National Archives and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. “Black Mercuries” is Witherspoon’s third book.
The Jackson Endowed Lecture Series honors Lander University's ninth president, Larry A. Jackson, whose energy and vision led the institution through nearly two decades. President of Lander from 1973-1992, Jackson was the longest-serving president of any four-year public college in the state at that time. For more information on the Jackson Lecture Series, contact Lander's College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at (864) 388-8176.