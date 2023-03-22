Lander Professor Discusses ‘The Mathematics of Communication’

Lander University Professor of Mathematics Dr. Josie Ryan responds to a question following her talk on “The Mathematics of Communication.” 

“Human beings are not as good at communicating as we think we are,” according to Lander University Professor of Mathematics Dr. Josie Ryan.

Ryan spoke at the Greenwood Arts Center on March 14, as part of Lander’s community lecture series. She said that people would communicate better if they defined their terms, as mathematicians do.

Submitted by Jeffery Lagrone

