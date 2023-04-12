Lander presents awards in first Dr. Benjamin E. Mays essay contest

Baylee Wilson, second from left, of Abbeville High School, won first first in Lander University’s inauguaral Dr. Benjamin E. Mays High School Essay Contest. From left are Thomas Histon, a student teacher at Abbeville High School; Rhett Allord, of Ninety Six High School, and Gray McCrea, of Greenwood High School. 

Lander University has presented awards in the first annual Dr. Benjamin E. Mays High School Essay Contest to students in the Lakelands.

The competition honors the achievements of Mays, a Greenwood native and renowned educator and mentor to leaders in the U.S. civil rights movement.

