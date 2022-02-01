Lander Organization Fair deemed a success

Lander University’s Grier Student Center was a busy place on Wednesday, Jan. 19, with 36 organizations and departments participating in the spring semester organization and resource fair.
At one table, Madeline Duffie, an early childhood education major from Irmo, described the benefits of joining the Palmetto State Teachers Association, which exists to promote professionalism among South Carolina educators.
“It’s an organization that they can stay in all throughout their careers,” she said.
Erica Ringler, an interdisciplinary studies major from Summerville, was leveraging her enthusiasm for horses to persuade students to join the Lander Equestrian Team.
“I’ve been riding for 11 years,” she said. “It’s my favorite thing to do.”
Bianca Booher, a media and communications major from Bloomington, In., and Hayden Joyner, a media and communications major from Rock Hill, represented Lander’s XLR Radio.
“XLR is an organization that I love and am so thankful to be a part of,” Booher said.
“It’s special because it’s run primarily by students,” said Joyner, describing those taking part in the enterprise as “a huge family.”
According to Joyner, the field is wide open.
“People from pretty much every single background can do radio, it doesn’t matter the topics you enjoy or what you like talking about,” he said.
Representing Animal Advocates was Maria Rubio, of West Columbia, who serves as president.
“We partner with local organizations around the Greenwood community and help out any way we can. Our biggest partnership right now is with Paws Wildlife Sanctuary in Laurens County,” she said.
Animal Advocates will have a fundraiser on campus next month, featuring J.J. the duck from Paws Wildlife and Roxie the horse from the Lander Equestrian Center.
“Students are going to be able to come up to them and take pictures with them and pet them,” she said.
On a notepad near Rubio were the names and contact information for eight people who had expressed interest in joining Animal Advocates.
“Hopefully these eight will join, and then we’ll have 38,” she said.
Demario Watts, director of Student Life and Orientation Programs, called the organization fair “a success,” and said that such events are an important part of the student experience at Lander.
“This is an opportunity to provide new and continuing Bearcats with information about what organizations we have on campus, and a chance for our leaders to actively recruit. Having the opportunity to engage with other students and find a sense of belonging on campus helps our students find a great group of friends and future colleagues, while gaining leadership skills that will help them for the future,” he said.