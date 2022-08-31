Lander Offers On-Campus Job Fair
Lander University students learn more about working on campus during the on-campus job fair.

For college students who need a job but can’t venture far because of class schedules or transportation issues, a job on campus can be just the thing, and Lander University’s On-Campus Job Fair on Aug. 24 offered proof of the number of jobs to be had.

Lander’s Academic Success Center employs “about 45 tutors,” according to Connor McGill of Anderson who tutors Business 101, and works the ASC’s front desk.

